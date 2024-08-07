GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.280-0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GFS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.69.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.56. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1-year low of $43.18 and a 1-year high of $62.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.86.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

