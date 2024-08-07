Gnosis (GNO) Reaches Market Cap of $404.48 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 7th. One Gnosis token can now be bought for $156.19 or 0.00272445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gnosis has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. Gnosis has a total market cap of $404.48 million and $2.71 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Gnosis alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Gnosis

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis (GNO) is a decentralised platform for prediction markets and DeFi, with GNO tokens used for governance, staking, and incentivisation. It was created by Martin Köppelmann and Stefan George in 2017.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.