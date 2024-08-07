GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $4,204,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2,471.0% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 20.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 214,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,469,000 after buying an additional 35,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in GoDaddy by 87.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $72,221.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,947.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $72,221.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,947.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $555,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,300,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,410,566. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $152.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.17 and a 200-day moving average of $127.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.14. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $154.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 363.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDDY. StockNews.com cut GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.25.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

