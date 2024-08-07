Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $1,443,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of GFI opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GFI

Gold Fields Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.