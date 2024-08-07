Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Goodwin (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Get Goodwin alerts:

Goodwin Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of LON GDWN opened at GBX 7,400 ($94.57) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.39. Goodwin has a 52 week low of GBX 4,500 ($57.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,860 ($113.23). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,592.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,462.14. The company has a market cap of £555.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,540.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Goodwin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check valves, axial nozzle check valves and axial piston control, and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and coastal border security agencies.

Receive News & Ratings for Goodwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.