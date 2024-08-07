Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Goodwin (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Goodwin Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of LON GDWN opened at GBX 7,400 ($94.57) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.39. Goodwin has a 52 week low of GBX 4,500 ($57.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,860 ($113.23). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,592.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,462.14. The company has a market cap of £555.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,540.67 and a beta of 0.65.
Goodwin Company Profile
