Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 72.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733,955 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Grab were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Grab by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,648,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,774,000 after buying an additional 126,365 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,326,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after acquiring an additional 85,670 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Grab by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 124,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 18,094 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Grab by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 944,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Grab by 125.0% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,062,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 590,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

GRAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Grab in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Grab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.02.

Shares of GRAB opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Grab had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

