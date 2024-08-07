Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 79.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Great Southern Bancorp from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $316,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 939,596 shares in the company, valued at $59,391,863.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $316,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 939,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,391,863.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William V. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $379,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 214,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,277.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $710,568 over the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $644.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.59. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $65.90.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.25. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.43%.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

