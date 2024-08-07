Grin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.32 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $128,369.92 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,315.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $319.65 or 0.00557703 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010101 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00101344 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.71 or 0.00262941 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00031834 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00036150 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00067613 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

