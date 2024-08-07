Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $31.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.63% from the company’s current price.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GO

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In related news, Director Erik D. Ragatz purchased 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.91 per share, with a total value of $2,091,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,986,804.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Erik D. Ragatz purchased 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.91 per share, with a total value of $2,091,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,986,804.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bachman purchased 10,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,872 shares in the company, valued at $519,768.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,891.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 743,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,437,000 after acquiring an additional 705,762 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 24,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.