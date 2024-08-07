H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.01

Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.01 and last traded at $27.01, with a volume of 509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

Get H World Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTHT. Macquarie began coverage on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. CLSA began coverage on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HTHT

H World Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). H World Group had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

H World Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H World Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of H World Group by 716.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in H World Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in H World Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in H World Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in H World Group by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About H World Group

(Get Free Report)

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.