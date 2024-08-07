Hanover Foods Co. (HNFSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Hanover Foods Co. (OTC:HNFSA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.
Hanover Foods Price Performance
HNFSA opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. Hanover Foods has a twelve month low of $46.44 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.48.
About Hanover Foods
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hanover Foods
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Tenet Healthcare Stock Sees Strong Gains from Acute Care Boom
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Medical Technology Stock Benefits from Rising Acute Care Demand
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 High-ROIC Stocks to Watch During a Market Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.