Hanover Foods Co. (HNFSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Hanover Foods Co. (OTC:HNFSA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

HNFSA opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. Hanover Foods has a twelve month low of $46.44 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.48.

Hanover Foods Corporation engages in processing, packaging, and selling fresh canned and frozen products. It offers baked beans, beans, canned blends and vegetables, frozen blends and vegetables, kosher, pork and beans, soft pretzels, steam in bag products, and tomatoes, as well as soups, salads, and broths.

