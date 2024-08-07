Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $885.69

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 885.69 ($11.32) and traded as high as GBX 1,082.97 ($13.84). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 1,051.50 ($13.44), with a volume of 1,336,334 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 671 ($8.58) to GBX 684 ($8.74) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,342 ($17.15) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,035 ($13.23) to GBX 1,140 ($14.57) in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,210 ($15.46) to GBX 1,250 ($15.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,048.20 ($13.40).

The firm has a market cap of £4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,523.91, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,096.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 885.69.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

