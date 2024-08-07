Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Harvard Bioscience to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harvard Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $126.38 million, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $5.56.

Insider Activity

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $61,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,101,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,520,349.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James W. Green acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,101,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,520,349.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James W. Green bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,111,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,274.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

