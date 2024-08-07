Head-To-Head Survey: SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) vs. FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR)

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) and FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and FingerMotion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SharpLink Gaming $4.70 million 0.47 -$14.24 million N/A N/A FingerMotion $32.00 million 3.33 -$3.76 million ($0.08) -25.25

FingerMotion has higher revenue and earnings than SharpLink Gaming.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A FingerMotion 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SharpLink Gaming and FingerMotion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Volatility and Risk

SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FingerMotion has a beta of -1.01, meaning that its share price is 201% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.8% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of FingerMotion shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of FingerMotion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and FingerMotion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A FingerMotion -12.96% -31.97% -21.95%

Summary

SharpLink Gaming beats FingerMotion on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network. It operates a performance marketing platform, which owns and operates state-specific web domains to attract, acquire, and drive local sports betting and casino traffic directly to the company's sportsbook and casino partners, which are licensed to operate in each respective state; and offers sports betting data to sports media publishers. It also provides iGaming and affiliate marketing network, which focuses on delivering quality traffic and player acquisitions, and retention and conversions to global iGaming operator partners worldwide; and development, hosting, operations, maintenance, and service of free-to-play games and contests. In addition, the company owns and operates various real-money fantasy sports and sports simulation games and mobile apps on its platform; and is licensed or authorized to operate in every state in the United States, where fantasy sports play is legal and in which SportsHub has elected to operate based on the financial viability. SharpLink Gaming, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About FingerMotion

FingerMotion, Inc., a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure. It also operates Sapientus, a proprietary big data insights platform that deliver data-driven for businesses in the insurance, healthcare, and financial services industries. In addition, the company offers value added product and services. FingerMotion, Inc. is headquartered in Singapore.

