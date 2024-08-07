Helmerich & Payne, Inc. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (NYSE:HP)

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.