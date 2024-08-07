Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce has a payout ratio of 69.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heritage Commerce to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.5%.

Heritage Commerce Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $61.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HTBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Heritage Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Heritage Commerce

About Heritage Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.