Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 87.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Heron Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.81. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.93.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 100,603 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,226,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,567 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 186,802 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 514,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 171,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 33.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 113,655 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

