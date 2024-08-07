Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hess alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HES. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $237,100,000. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $110,423,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth $76,714,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 774.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 522,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,351,000 after purchasing an additional 462,953 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 1,284.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 434,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,659,000 after purchasing an additional 403,253 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES opened at $131.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.16. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $130.35 and a 1 year high of $167.75.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HES

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.