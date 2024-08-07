Holger Bartel Sells 13,466 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) CEO Holger Bartel sold 13,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $137,218.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,821.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $122.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 157.07% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

TZOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

