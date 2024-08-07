Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Insider Sells $417,575.07 in Stock

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $417,575.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,927.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $82.45 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $84.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,529,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,507,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,797,000 after acquiring an additional 19,680 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 397,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,384,000 after acquiring an additional 113,050 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 51.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 518,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 176,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Hologic by 18.3% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,184,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $170,297,000 after purchasing an additional 338,212 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

