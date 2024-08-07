Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $360.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.00.

HD stock opened at $353.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $347.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.33. The company has a market capitalization of $350.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.4% during the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

