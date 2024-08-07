Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Raised to Strong-Buy at Northland Capmk

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Honest in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Honest in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $327.48 million, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24. Honest has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $4.89.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Honest had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $86.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honest will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Katherine Barton sold 67,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $188,166.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 933,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,423.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Katherine Barton sold 67,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $188,166.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 933,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,423.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Sternweis sold 10,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $27,830.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 237,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,074.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,160 shares of company stock worth $379,933 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNST. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honest by 1.3% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 415,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Honest during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Honest by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 197,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honest in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Honest by 57.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130 shares during the period. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

