ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) COO James C. M. Morgan Sells 2,500 Shares

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $381,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,124,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ICF International Price Performance

ICFI opened at $153.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.09. ICF International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $161.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.60.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $512.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.70 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in ICF International by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,126,000. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ICF International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ICFI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research note on Friday, May 31st. William Blair raised ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $168.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Articles

