ICL Group (ICL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect ICL Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.0457 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

