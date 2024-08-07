Identiv (INVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Identiv had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $22.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Identiv to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INVE stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. Identiv has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77.

Several analysts have issued reports on INVE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Identiv from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

In other news, CEO Steven Humphreys acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,939 shares in the company, valued at $796,546.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Identiv news, insider Kirsten F. Newquist purchased 17,166 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $76,732.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,732.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Humphreys acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 191,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,546.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 61,166 shares of company stock valued at $260,522. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

