iExec RLC Price Hits $1.36 on Top Exchanges (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $98.35 million and $3.61 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00002370 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.37891442 USD and is up 3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $4,224,720.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

