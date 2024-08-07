Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467,834 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.07% of Immuneering worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Immuneering by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,203,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 129,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. Immuneering Co. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.61.

Immuneering ( NASDAQ:IMRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Immuneering Co. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Immuneering Company Profile

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

