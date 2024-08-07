Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Immuneering from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immuneering currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.
Immuneering Price Performance
Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immuneering
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Immuneering stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Immuneering at the end of the most recent quarter. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Immuneering
Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.
