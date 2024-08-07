Inchcape plc Declares Dividend of GBX 11.30 (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.14) per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Get Inchcape alerts:

Inchcape Trading Up 0.9 %

INCH stock opened at GBX 815 ($10.42) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Inchcape has a 1-year low of GBX 597.50 ($7.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 874 ($11.17). The company has a market capitalization of £3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,242.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 798.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 742.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.06) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.29) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inchcape

In other news, insider Adrian Lewis sold 14,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 788 ($10.07), for a total transaction of £116,001.48 ($148,244.70). In other news, insider Alison Platt bought 12,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 823 ($10.52) per share, for a total transaction of £99,936.89 ($127,714.88). Also, insider Adrian Lewis sold 14,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 788 ($10.07), for a total value of £116,001.48 ($148,244.70). 14.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inchcape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.