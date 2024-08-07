Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) PT Lowered to $42.00

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.09% from the company’s current price.

Get Ingevity alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NGVT. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ingevity from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ingevity from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ingevity

Ingevity Price Performance

Ingevity stock opened at $34.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.41. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $34.37 and a 1 year high of $56.81.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). Ingevity had a negative net margin of 27.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ingevity

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ingevity by 809.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 40,750.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.