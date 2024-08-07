Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.700-10.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.17.

Ingredion Trading Up 6.6 %

NYSE:INGR opened at $127.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $130.66.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $149,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $149,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total value of $282,171.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,554 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,019 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

