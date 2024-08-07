Insider Buying: Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) CEO Purchases 1,712 Shares of Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 1,712 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Up 0.4 %

Leidos stock opened at $143.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $155.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 251.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 122.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LDOS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LDOS

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.