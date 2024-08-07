Insider Selling: Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Director Sells $249,497.50 in Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $249,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Keith Rabois also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 1st, Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $277,259.64.
Affirm Trading Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 3.45. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 12.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.83.
Institutional Trading of Affirm
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,823,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,901 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,886,000 after purchasing an additional 77,050 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,732,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,969,000 after purchasing an additional 749,368 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Affirm by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,895,000 after purchasing an additional 153,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Affirm by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,347,000 after buying an additional 72,178 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on AFRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.85.
About Affirm
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.
