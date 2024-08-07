Insider Selling: Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Director Sells $249,497.50 in Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $249,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keith Rabois also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $277,259.64.

Affirm Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 3.45. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 12.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.83.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,823,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,901 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,886,000 after purchasing an additional 77,050 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,732,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,969,000 after purchasing an additional 749,368 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Affirm by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,895,000 after purchasing an additional 153,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Affirm by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,347,000 after buying an additional 72,178 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AFRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.85.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

