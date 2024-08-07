Insider Selling: Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) CEO Sells 114,286 Shares of Stock

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $4,405,725.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,868.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BKR stock opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $551,555,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 32.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,364,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,973 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Baker Hughes by 348.2% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,324,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

