Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells 650 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total value of $173,056.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,357,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Paul Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $191,750.00.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $259.80 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.77 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.68 and a 200-day moving average of $297.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of 67.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.