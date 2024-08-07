Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2024

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROGGet Free Report) CRO Tali Notman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 559,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,505,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tali Notman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 1st, Tali Notman sold 5,882 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $220,633.82.
  • On Thursday, June 13th, Tali Notman sold 34,748 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $1,180,042.08.

JFrog Stock Performance

FROG stock opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -72.66 and a beta of 0.96.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROGGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in JFrog by 285.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,422,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,800 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 4,244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 876,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,903,000 after acquiring an additional 856,451 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,520,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,086,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in JFrog by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,083,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,791,000 after purchasing an additional 561,897 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FROG. Barclays began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FROG

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.