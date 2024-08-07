Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CRO Tali Notman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 559,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,505,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get JFrog alerts:

Tali Notman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Tali Notman sold 5,882 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $220,633.82.

On Thursday, June 13th, Tali Notman sold 34,748 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $1,180,042.08.

JFrog Stock Performance

FROG stock opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -72.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in JFrog by 285.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,422,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,800 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 4,244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 876,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,903,000 after acquiring an additional 856,451 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,520,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,086,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in JFrog by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,083,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,791,000 after purchasing an additional 561,897 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FROG. Barclays began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FROG

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.