Insider Selling: Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00.

Newmont Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $50.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of -17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. Newmont’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Newmont by 1,310.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

