Insider Selling: Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Major Shareholder Sells 2,400,000 Shares of Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm sold 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $35,784,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 783,118 shares in the company, valued at $11,676,289.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of OLMA stock opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $779.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.06.
Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.
