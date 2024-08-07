Insider Selling: Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Major Shareholder Sells 2,400,000 Shares of Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm sold 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $35,784,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 783,118 shares in the company, valued at $11,676,289.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OLMA stock opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $779.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.06.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

