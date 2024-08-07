Insider Selling: Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) EVP Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $514,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,748.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Roger Dankel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $350,260.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $177.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.93 and a 12-month high of $218.38.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $596.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Simpson Manufacturing

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 50.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.