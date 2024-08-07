Insider Selling: Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) SVP Sells 13,520 Shares of Stock

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,963.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK stock opened at $96.25 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.26 and a twelve month high of $108.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.51, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently -475.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,067,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,161,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.7% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 121,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after buying an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.