Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $40.98. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on NTLA

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.