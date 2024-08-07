International Business Machines Co. (IBM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.67 on September 10th

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.67 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

International Business Machines has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. International Business Machines has a payout ratio of 63.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect International Business Machines to earn $10.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.8%.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $186.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.93.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

