Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) SVP Timothy Price Crain II Sells 143,989 Shares

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 143,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $581,715.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,752.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy Price Crain II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Timothy Price Crain II sold 74,423 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $292,482.39.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Timothy Price Crain II sold 6,011 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $24,044.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $73.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at $304,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

