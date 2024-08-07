Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,152 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.90% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 27,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 52,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJS opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $21.55. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $21.88.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.