Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.37

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.37 and last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 1499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBC. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 1,994.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 370,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 352,607 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the fourth quarter worth $6,862,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the first quarter worth $4,688,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 239.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 276,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 195,172 shares during the period. Finally, Olympus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 74.8% during the second quarter. Olympus Wealth Management LLC now owns 411,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 176,018 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

