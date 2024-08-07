Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IVZ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Invesco stock opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Invesco has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently -109.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,798,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $246,163,000 after buying an additional 2,592,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,034,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,984,000 after acquiring an additional 136,582 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,921,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,955,000 after purchasing an additional 391,935 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco by 1,411.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,756,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,795,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

