Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.73

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.73 and last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 3388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,820,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,562,000 after acquiring an additional 255,155 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,640,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,167 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,713,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,671,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,131,000 after acquiring an additional 546,062 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,226,000 after purchasing an additional 421,925 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

