iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Insider Sells 3,012 Shares

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) insider Chad Patterson sold 3,012 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $224,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,349.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chad Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Chad Patterson bought 280 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.98 per share, with a total value of $20,994.40.

Shares of IRTC opened at $72.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.70. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $124.11.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 75.14%. The business had revenue of $148.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 10,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 79.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 79,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down previously from $134.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

