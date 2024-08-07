iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -3.770–3.310 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $765.0 million-$800.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $838.9 million. iRobot also updated its FY24 guidance to ($3.77)-($3.31) EPS.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot Stock Performance

Shares of IRBT opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $271.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34. iRobot has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $42.14.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.19). iRobot had a negative return on equity of 99.56% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that iRobot will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of iRobot to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on iRobot

iRobot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.