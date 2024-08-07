iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.04

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.04 and last traded at $26.04, with a volume of 365808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average is $30.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 383.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,552,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,566 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,166,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,247,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 39,171.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,462,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,527,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,075,000 after acquiring an additional 998,123 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.